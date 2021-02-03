McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.60

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 32247269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUX. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $498.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 469,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 132,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 66.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

