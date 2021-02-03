McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.60

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 32247269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MUX. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $498.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60.
McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
