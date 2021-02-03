Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sets New 12-Month High at $179.48

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.48 and last traded at $179.01, with a volume of 3904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.36.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -81.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.28.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $616,935.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heska by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

