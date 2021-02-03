The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Shares Gap Down to $44.17

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.17, but opened at $40.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 27 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

