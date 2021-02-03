Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amedisys by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Amedisys stock opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.28. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.