Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,212 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $85,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $274.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.99. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

