Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,860,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $202.61 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.