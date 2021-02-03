Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zynga by 47.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Zynga by 56.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -344.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 120,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,329,754.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,632,463. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

