Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $28,000 in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 744 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

