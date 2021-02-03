Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 56.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

LAC stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

