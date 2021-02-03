PGGM Investments Invests $6.91 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $575,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.1% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $177.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.