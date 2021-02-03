360 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,810,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.