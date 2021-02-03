NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Vikram Mehta Sells 1,881 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $79,434.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 37.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.