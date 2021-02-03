Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 125,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

