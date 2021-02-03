BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BDORY stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

