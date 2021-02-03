Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LILA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $887.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,188,513.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 247,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.3% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 368,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.0% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 334,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

