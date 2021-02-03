Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NuStar Energy (NS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS):

2/1/2021 – NuStar Energy is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – NuStar Energy was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2021 – NuStar Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NuStar Energy units have gained 9% in the past six months and poised for further capital appreciation. In particular, the midstream operator looks well positioned for growth on the back of its diversified asset base, strong pipeline of organic growth projects and contribution from acquisitions. NuStar’s distributable cash flows are supported by its stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues that are little exposed to commodity prices. The partnership's merger with its general partner, resulting in the elimination of incentive distribution rights, have created a more efficient and transparent structure. Moreover, NuStar’s substantial presence in the lucrative Permian Basin provides it with additional growth opportunities. Considering these factors, NuStar is viewed a preferred energy infrastructure provider to own now.”

1/20/2021 – NuStar Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – NuStar Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

1/15/2021 – NuStar Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – NuStar Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Get NuStar Energy LP alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,589,000 after buying an additional 1,068,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 805,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NuStar Energy by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 903,507 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 394,503 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 359,407 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.