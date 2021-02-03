Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) versus Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) Critical Comparison

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) and Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Live Microsystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Live Microsystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies -48.77% -106.80% -52.70% Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Live Microsystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies $116.25 million 0.54 -$25.83 million ($1.07) -0.88 Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Live Microsystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonim Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Sonim Technologies has a beta of 3.72, meaning that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Microsystems has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sonim Technologies and Live Microsystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Live Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonim Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.87%. Given Sonim Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than Live Microsystems.

Summary

Sonim Technologies beats Live Microsystems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Live Microsystems Company Profile

Live Microsystems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a mobile Internet provider of digital entertainment solutions for network operators, consumer device manufacturers, and brands and media companies in the mobile market. The company was formerly known as Livewire Mobile, Inc. and changed its name to Live Microsystems, Inc. in August 2013. Live Microsystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

