FY2020 EPS Estimates for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Cut by Analyst

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for eHealth in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.22.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $152.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in eHealth by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in eHealth by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in eHealth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

