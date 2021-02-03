Analysts Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in B2Gold by 13.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,116 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in B2Gold by 49.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,037 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in B2Gold by 8.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in B2Gold by 19.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,146 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in B2Gold by 41.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.