Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($14.75) Per Share

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($14.75) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($14.11). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of AHT opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

