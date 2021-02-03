Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 3,760 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

T stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

