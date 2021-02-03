ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 194,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 110,266 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 403,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 660,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 117,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of XOM opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

