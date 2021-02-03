Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,043.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.