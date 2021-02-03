Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,184. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $317.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

