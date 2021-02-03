Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,117 shares of company stock worth $33,891,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $217.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.