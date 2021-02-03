B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.52). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $307.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

