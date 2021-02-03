Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

CVE:SGM opened at C$0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01. Sutter Gold Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.03.

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

