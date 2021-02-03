Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$210.55 million for the quarter.
Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock opened at C$8.35 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$3.20 and a one year high of C$10.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.18.
In other Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754 shares in the company, valued at C$6,772.28.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
