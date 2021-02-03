Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$210.55 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock opened at C$8.35 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$3.20 and a one year high of C$10.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.18.

In other Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754 shares in the company, valued at C$6,772.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

