Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,350 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 806% compared to the typical volume of 149 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

NASDAQ WSC opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 163.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $45,615,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 115.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $2,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.