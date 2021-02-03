Acacia Research Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,990 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,082% compared to the typical volume of 253 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.37 million, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Acacia Research had a net margin of 94.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.