Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 23,940 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 715% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,939 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SLM by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

SLM stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

