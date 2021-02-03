Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 145 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.46.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $210.18 on Wednesday. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

