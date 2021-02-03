Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $21.45 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $246.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $267.20. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.19.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.25.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

