Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 28,407 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.58 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

