Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,709.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 137,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after buying an additional 137,339 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,846,000.

VXF opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $178.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

