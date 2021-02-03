Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 314,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after purchasing an additional 308,016 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 338.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 159,539 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 84.4% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 169,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 163.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

BOH opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

