Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $464.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.30. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

