Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 349,750 shares of company stock worth $24,470,500 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

