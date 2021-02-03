Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $152.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.74.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

