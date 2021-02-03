Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,989,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

