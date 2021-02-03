Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $5,882,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $1,308,793.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,066,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $118.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.