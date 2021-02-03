Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

KMB opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

