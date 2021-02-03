Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) Receives Buy Rating from Beacon Securities

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Beacon Securities in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.58.

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) stock opened at C$2.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55. The stock has a market cap of C$231.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$2.28.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

