G.Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at G.Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PGC opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $37,203.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,850. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

