Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO)’s (ANX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Beacon Securities

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Beacon Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ANX stock opened at C$0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$89.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.78.

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$12.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

