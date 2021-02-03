Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,257 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after buying an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after buying an additional 514,003 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $239.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $242.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.91 and its 200 day moving average is $214.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,858 shares of company stock worth $78,540,817. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

