Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $129.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

