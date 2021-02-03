Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,704,473,000 after purchasing an additional 514,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $239.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $242.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,858 shares of company stock worth $78,540,817 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

