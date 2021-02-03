Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUY. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after buying an additional 3,603,524 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 2,433,073 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

