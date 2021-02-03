-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACER shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of ACER opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 82,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.69% of Acer Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

